Video: Arsenal fans fighting at Man City game

More fans fighting at the game 😴😴 #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/wpDpG0X7xo
— S_U_H (@15suhayb) April 2, 2017
Arsenal supporters continue to be divided over Arsene Wenger’s future and, particularly, the approach to handling that particular dilemma.
There were at least two instances at yesterday’s Premier League game against Manchester City when that division manifest itself in the form of physical violence.
You can see a scrap that broke out inside the stadium in the video above, while the footage below shows another fight that broke out around the post-match Arsenal Fan TV flame-fanning.
@TikiTakaConnor @_1886AFC pic.twitter.com/QA9j6AorKg
— Jordan Clarke (@jordanclarkeAFC) April 2, 2017