Video: Arsenal fans hurl abuse at players as they get onto team bus

Posted by - April 11, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Football videos, Premier League

Arsenal supporters gathered around the team bus to hurl abuse at their players after last night’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Outside Selhurst Park, irate Gooners waited to tell the squad and manager exactly what they thought about their efforts.

You can see plenty of NSFW language being hurled in the general direction of the bus in the video above.

Playmaker Mesut Ozil got a vociferous critique that he was “not good enough”.

And manager Arsene Wenger came in for some predictably direct advice as he boarded the bus.