Video: Arsenal fans hurl abuse at players as they get onto team bus

Lol scenes at the team bus pic.twitter.com/8y4K0lLSOS
— Ibay (@therealiqqy) April 10, 2017
Arsenal supporters gathered around the team bus to hurl abuse at their players after last night’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.
Outside Selhurst Park, irate Gooners waited to tell the squad and manager exactly what they thought about their efforts.
You can see plenty of NSFW language being hurled in the general direction of the bus in the video above.
Playmaker Mesut Ozil got a vociferous critique that he was “not good enough”.
Us fans will probs sink into ozil more than wenger has ever@touchlinefracas @FFArsenal @ffarsenalfc @ArsenalFanTV pic.twitter.com/tdsICW0DkN
— Ibay (@therealiqqy) April 10, 2017
And manager Arsene Wenger came in for some predictably direct advice as he boarded the bus.
The reaction to wenger walking to the bus @touchlinefracas pic.twitter.com/V4P9LzL9XW
— Ibay (@therealiqqy) April 10, 2017