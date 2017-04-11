Video: Arsenal fans won’t give ball to Hector Bellerin, chant You’re Not Fit To Wear The Shirt

Scenes. Ball goes out 10 ft from us, fans refuse to send it back to Hector, then shouting "you're not fit to wear the shirt" right at them. pic.twitter.com/F7Qsn4owLS
— GoonersInUSA Podcast (@GoonersinUSA) April 10, 2017
With the Arsene Wenger contract saga continuing to run, right-back Hector Bellerin seems to have become a new hate figure for some Arsenal fans.
The Spanish youngster was booed by the club’s travelling support after last night’s defeat at Crystal Palace.
And, as the video above shows, they had earlier refused to give the ball to him to take a throw-in. It was instead lobbed past him and onto the pitch, accompanied by a chorus of: “You’re not fit to wear the shirt.”