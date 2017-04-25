Video: Arsenal keeper shows he would make a decent basketball player

When you are bored at the park and you start doing some goalie skills pic.twitter.com/un5jRvIr8A
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) April 24, 2017
Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez has shared a video showing he would make a good, if pretty unorthodox basketball player.
The Gunners’ third-choice keeper said he was bored at the park when he decided to hone some of his skills. He bowled out the ball as if he had just made a save but, in an action that look part-NBA and part-NFL, he lobbed the ball overarm and into the basket at which he was aiming.