Video: Arsenal players celebrate beating Man City to reach FA Cup final

GET IN! 🔴#WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/Tm1u4sEv0J
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 23, 2017
These were the scenes after the final whistle as Arsenal booked their place in the FA Cup final by beating Manchester City at Wembley this afternoon.
Alexis Sanchez’s extra-time goal gave the Gunners a 2-1 win in their semi-final.
You can see the Chile international and his team-mates celebrating the victory in the video footage above.
High-fives were too small for such an occasion – high-tens appeared to be the order of the day for Arsene Wenger’s squad.
Arsenal will now face Chelsea in the final.