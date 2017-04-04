Video: Arsene Wenger addresses Alexis Sanchez transfer talk ahead of West Ham game

Alexis Sanchez’s Arsenal future was among the most interesting topics as Arsene Wenger held a pre-match press conference this morning ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against West Ham United.
The Chile international has been strongly linked with a transfer to Chelsea in recent weeks. He is due to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer and talks over and extension are on hold.
But Wenger told reporters that he mystified by speculation that Sanchez could leave.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.