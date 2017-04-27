Video: Arsene Wenger on Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gave his reaction to last night’s 1-0 win over Leicester City in his post-match press conference.
The Gunners boss said the top four race is on after Robert Huth’s 86th-minute own goal secured three points for the north Londoners.
Wenger said his side’s position had the one advantage of clarify: they need to win all of their remaining games to have any chance of getting into the Champions League.
He also defended Alexis Sanchez over his throw-in controversy with Christian Fuchs.
