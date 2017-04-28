Video: Arsene Wenger confirms scouting Dele Alli

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed his side scouted Dele Alli on several occasions.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s north London derby, the Gunners boss revealed he had Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alli watched on more than one occasion during his time at MK Dons.
Wenger also gave his team news ahead of the big game. He revealed that Laurent Koscielny has a 60/40 chance of playing after picking up a knee injury against Leicester City in midweek.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.