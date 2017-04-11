Video: Arsene Wenger discusses Arsenal’s defeat at Crystal Palace

Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a major dent after their defeat at Crystal Palace last night.
Manager Arsene Wenger faced reporters at Selhurst Park for his post-match press conference.
The Frenchman said the Eagles were sharper and more decisive than his players in their duels. He also said his side has struggled against an opposition that was playing very deep and hitting them on the break.
Wenger said it was “inconvenient” for him to discuss his future at the moment.