Video: Arsene Wenger gives Arsenal team news ahead of Man City game

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gave a team news update ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at his pre-match press conference this morning.
The Gunners boss says striker Danny Welbeck is a doubt for the game at Wembley.
Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is out, as are goalkeeper David Ospina and forward Lucas Perez.
And young midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.
Wenger also reacted to the season-ending injury suffered by Jack Wilshere, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth.