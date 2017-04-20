Video: Arsene Wenger gives Arsenal team news ahead of Man City game

Posted by - April 20, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, FA Cup, Football videos, Manchester City

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gave a team news update ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at his pre-match press conference this morning.

The Gunners boss says striker Danny Welbeck is a doubt for the game at Wembley.

Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is out, as are goalkeeper David Ospina and forward Lucas Perez.

And young midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Wenger also reacted to the season-ending injury suffered by Jack Wilshere, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth.