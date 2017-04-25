Video: Arsene Wenger previews Arsenal vs Leicester

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger faced reporters earlier today for his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners return to league action after their FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City against the Foxes.
He confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – man of the match at Wembley last weekend – would face a fitness test to determine whether he can be involved tomorrow evening.
