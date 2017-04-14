Video: Arsene Wenger previews Middlesbrough vs Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger held a pre-match press conference at London Colney this morning ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Middlesbrough.
The Gunners travel to the Riverside Stadium on Monday evening, which will be a week to the day since Wenger’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in their last game.
The under-fire Frenchman was inevitably quizzed again on that shock loss, and acknowledged it had been a difficult week.
