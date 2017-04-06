Video: Arsene Wenger says Mesut Ozil was hit hard by Champions League exit after West Ham game

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims Mesut Ozil was hit hard by the club’s humiliating 10-2 Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.
The Germany international has been criticised for some anonymous displays in recent weeks, but returned to form with a goal and an assist in last night’s 3-0 win over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.
Wenger suggested the defeat to Bayern had taken its toll on Ozil mentally, but he is now fully focused again.
