Video: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham (FA Cup semi-final highlights)

If you’ve managed to miss the action from Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur so far – or if you want to relive the game again one more time – you will find highlights from Saturday’s clash at Wembley in the video above.
Willian gave the Blues an early lead with a free-kick. Harry Kane equalised, but Willian restored his side’s lead from the penalty spot just before half-time.
Dele Alli levelled the tie again after the break, before goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic sent Antonio Conte’s team through to the final.