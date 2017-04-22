Video: Chelsea arrive at Wembley to play Tottenham

Here's the @chelseafc squad arriving for today's #EmiratesFACup semi! https://t.co/gVgjILkZil
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 22, 2017
Chelsea’s players and staff have arrived at Wembley ahead of this evening’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.
Head coach Antonio Conte and his squad arrived at the national stadium shortly before 4pm this afternoon to start their preparations for the 5.15pn kick-off.
The video above shows the team bus pulling up inside Wembley and Chelsea’s travelling party disembarking to make their way to the dressing room.
Conte was among the first off the bus. He was closely followed by captain John Terry, who is involved in his first matchday since it was announced that his 22-year association with the Blues will come to an end this summer.