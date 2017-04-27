Video: Chelsea defender makes a smoothie

Hi! Today I present my best hidden secret, 'The Pamplona Red'
Mi zumo favorito: de Pamplona y rojo pic.twitter.com/xov7rSxioY
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 27, 2017
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has been showing off his culinary side by advising his social media followers on how to make his favourite smoothie.
The Spaniard’s juice drink is made from ingredients from his hometown of Pamplona and optimistically named in its honour The Pamplona Red. In fact, the finished article is closer to The Pamplona Brown.
Azpilicueta throws watermelon, orange, avocado, red pepper, strawberries, grapes, little gem lettuce, nuts and coconut water into the blender.