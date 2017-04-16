Video: Chelsea defender picks up his nuts

"Pick up them nuts, bro!" 😂 @chalobah @NathanAke pic.twitter.com/Rrn0Or8t4E
— Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) April 15, 2017
Chelsea’s Nathaniel Chalobah does a decent line in embarrassing videos of team-mate Nathan Ake at the minute.
The latest instalment came after Ake suffered the misfortune of dropping his nuts on the floor.
The footage shows the Dutch youngster scrambling around on the carpet to retrieve the nuts he has dropped.
Chalobah whipped his phone out to capture the moment and gleefully offer words of encouragement to Ake as he scoured the floor for his missing nuts.