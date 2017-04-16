Video: Chelsea legend Frank Lampard lavishes praise on Spurs

Frank Lampard says Spurs were a joy to watch today.https://t.co/wU2mRvKA45 #MOTD pic.twitter.com/veowbYdUwO
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 15, 2017
Chelsea great Frank Lampard has been heaping praise on his former club’s London foes Tottenham Hotspur.
The ex-England international was working as a pundit on Match of the Day when he delivered his glowing assessment of Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Analysing Spurs’ 4-0 win over Bournemouth at White Hart Lane yesterday lunchtime, Lampard said the north Londoners were a joy to watch.
Lampard, who is Chelsea all-time record goalscorer