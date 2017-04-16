Video: Chelsea man sleeping en route to Man Utd

😂🙈 @mbatshuayi @KurtZouma pic.twitter.com/MA2gukkaVX
— Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) April 15, 2017
Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma was catching up on his sleep as the Blues made the drive north ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The France international nodded off on the team bus. Unfortunately for him, Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi was sitting next to him and captured a video to share with the world.
Zouma’s flattering slumber includes being slumped with his mouth open and licking his lips. His eyes then open and Batshuayi beats a hasty retreat.