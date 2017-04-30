Video: Chelsea players celebrating with fans after beating Everton

Chelsea’s players celebrating with their travelling support after beating Everton at Goodison Park today.

The Blues scored three second-half goals to give themselves a 0-3 victory and all three points on Merseyside.

That opened their lead at the top of the table back up to seven points ahead of second-placed Tottenham’s game against Arsenal. It also meant they had chalked off what looked like their toughest remaining fixture with a win.

The players clearly knew the importance of the result and celebrated with their fans after the final whistle.