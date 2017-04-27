Video: Chelsea starlet Trevoh Chalobah shakes off Antonio Conte to dance

Not even Antonio Conte could stop Trevoh Chalobah last night…😂 pic.twitter.com/Zcormv6yLo
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 27, 2017
Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah shook off the attention of first-team head coach Antonio Conte in order to break into a dressing room dance.
Chalobah, younger brother of first-team player Nathaniel, was on his way into the dressing room after last night’s FA Youth Cup triumph over Manchester City.
Conte wanted to offer his congratulations, but Chalobah was totally focused on getting back to his team-mates. In a final attempt to have a chat with the youngster, the Italian grabbed hold of him.
But, unaware of who was trying to get hold of him, Chalobah shook him off and instead started dancing.