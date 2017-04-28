Video: Chelsea striker tells Arsenal fan FA Cup final will end 10-2

Hahaha just saw this https://t.co/mf6xFlfSwu 😂😂 Troopz blud it's gonna Chelsea 10 – 2 Arsenal and NO aggregate fam 😭😂 #respect
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 27, 2017
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has found himself getting dragged into the Arsenal Fan TV vortex.
The Belgium international saw footage in which Troopz, a regular on the YouTube channel, was calling him out in the build-up to next month’s FA Cup final clash between the Blues and the Gunners at Wembley.
Batshuayi rose to the bait and predicted that the final would finish with a scoreline of Chelsea 10-2 Arsenal. Should be worth a watch then.