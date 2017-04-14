Video: Chelsea train ahead of Man Utd game

Chelsea’s players have been training at their Cobham base as they prepare to face Manchester United in their Easter Sunday clash.

The Blues have a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with seven games left to play ahead of their meeting with former manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. Victory this weekend would keep them on track for a second league title in three seasons.

You can see the players going through their preparations on the training ground in the video above.