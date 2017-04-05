Video: Chelsea’s David Luiz scares the life out of reporter

.@DavidLuiz_4 😃 pic.twitter.com/QilSKICFd8
— Chelsea FC Português (@ChelseaFC_pt) April 1, 2017
Chelsea defender David Luiz gave a reporter something of a fright at the club’s Cobham training ground yesterday.
The Brazilian star infamously rugby tackled Chelsea TV’s Lee Parker to the ground as he presented a piece to camera earlier this season.
So, Parker had a bit of a shock when he turned round in similar circumstances yesterday and saw Luiz bearing down on him. On this occasion the curly-haired centre-back only wanted a hug.