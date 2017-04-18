Video: Chelsea’s farewell tribute to John Terry

22 years, 713 appearances, 66 goals, 14 major honours.
Our captain, leader, legend. pic.twitter.com/7SIYO5Jta8
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 17, 2017
Chelsea have produced a farewell tribute video to captain John Terry after yesterday’s announcement that he will leave Stamford Bridge when his contract expires this summer.
Operating at the opposite end of the spectrum to Manchester United’s tribute video to Bastian Schweinsteiger, the Blues’ video is not short of footage. Terry’s 22 years and 713 appearances as a Chelsea player have been chopped down to just over four minutes.
Click play to watch the tribute to the 36-year-old centre-back.