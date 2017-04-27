Video: Christian Eriksen discusses his winner vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur match-winner Christian Eriksen spoke to the club’s in-house media team to discuss his strike against Crystal Palace last night.

The Denmark international’s long-range effort proved to be the only goal of the game and gave Spurs a 0-1 win over the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Battling some blaring Spanish music being played by goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez, Eriksen discussed how his goal had come about.