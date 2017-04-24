Video: Danny Welbeck nicks champagne from Arsenal team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

That's not your champagne to take, @DannyWelbeck! 😂😂😂 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/zugM6u5mnC
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2017
Arsenal team-mate Danny Welbeck pretended to steal a bottle of champagne from team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.
Oxlade-Chamberlain put in an excellent performance as a right wing-back in the Gunners’ new formation. He put in the cross for Nacho Monreal’s equaliser and was impressive throughout the game.
His efforts earned him the man of the match award, but substitute Welbeck had other ideas and went to make off with the bottle of bubbly.