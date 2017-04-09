Video: David De Gea injury confirmed by Jose Mourinho

David De Gea's injury is "not serious", according to Jose Mourinho on #MUTV. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vreQO9Oa6V
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the injury that kept goalkeeper David De Gea out of today’s game against Sunderland is “not serious”.
United recorded a 0-3 win at the Stadium of Light with no.2 Sergio Romero between the sticks.
But Mourinho offered some reassuring words about the severity of De Gea’s injury and Romero’s competence as a deputy when he spoke in his post-match interview with MUTV, which you can see above.
In a separate interview with the BBC, Mourinho confirmed it is a hip injury and the De Gea is experiencing pain when he dives.