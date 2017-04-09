Video: David De Gea injury confirmed by Jose Mourinho

April 9, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the injury that kept goalkeeper David De Gea out of today’s game against Sunderland is “not serious”.

United recorded a 0-3 win at the Stadium of Light with no.2 Sergio Romero between the sticks.

But Mourinho offered some reassuring words about the severity of De Gea’s injury and Romero’s competence as a deputy when he spoke in his post-match interview with MUTV, which you can see above.

In a separate interview with the BBC, Mourinho confirmed it is a hip injury and the De Gea is experiencing pain when he dives.