Video: David Moyes ‘get a slap’ comment to reporter

David Moyes tells a female reporter she "might get a slap" over her questioning in an interview. He has apologised https://t.co/KjvDrbaWz0 pic.twitter.com/1M3TSV1GMx
The Football Association will ask Sunderland manager David Moyes to explain comments in which he told a journalist that she might “get a slap”.
The Black Cats boss was caught on camera making the remark to BBC reporter Vicki Sparks after his side’s draw with Burnley on March 18.
Sparks had asked him if the presence of owner Ellis Short at the game had put extra pressure.
He replied “no” during the interview but afterwards, with the camera still rolling he said: “You’re just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there. So just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman.”
Moyes said he “deeply regrets” the incident.
The FA will now write to him to ask for his observations on the incident. A charge could potentially follow.