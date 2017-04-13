Video: Dele Alli struggles with candles on his birthday cake

Thanks for all the bday wishes! Officially an adult, still haven't learned to blow out candles 😂💨🎂 pic.twitter.com/TejNZfPUos
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) April 12, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrated his 21st birthday yesterday.
He posted a video to social media showing him blowing out the candles on his cake – or at least attempting to do so.
Despite having taken the Premier League by storm again this season, the England international struggled found the flames on his candles to be more formidable opponents and struggled to extinguish them.
In an accompanying tweet, he noted as much to his Twitter followers.
Alli wrote: “Thanks for all the bday wishes! Officially an adult, still haven’t learned to blow out candles.”