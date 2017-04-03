Video: Divock Origi approves his new chant after scoring vs Everton

Posted by - April 3, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Liverpool

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has given the thumbs up to a new chant in his honour following his derby goal against Everton.

The Belgium international scored the third goal in the Reds’ 3-1 win over the Toffees at Anfield last Saturday lunchtime.

When video footage emerged showing a song celebrating his achievement set to the tune of Whigfield’s hit Saturday Night, Origi posted on Twitter to signal his approval.

He wrote: “Love it.”

The chant goes:

Saturday night and I like the way you move, Divock Origi,
He cuts inside and he slots it past the Blues, Divock Origi,
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na, Divock Origi