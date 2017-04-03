Video: Divock Origi approves his new chant after scoring vs Everton

Love it @LFC fans 🔝🔥🎵👏🏾#YNWA #DO27 https://t.co/ImC6ZhlqYe
— Divock Origi #27 (@DivockOrigi) April 2, 2017
Liverpool striker Divock Origi has given the thumbs up to a new chant in his honour following his derby goal against Everton.
The Belgium international scored the third goal in the Reds’ 3-1 win over the Toffees at Anfield last Saturday lunchtime.
When video footage emerged showing a song celebrating his achievement set to the tune of Whigfield’s hit Saturday Night, Origi posted on Twitter to signal his approval.
He wrote: “Love it.”
The chant goes:
Saturday night and I like the way you move, Divock Origi,
He cuts inside and he slots it past the Blues, Divock Origi,
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na, Divock Origi
New Origi song 😂 pic.twitter.com/aYOn1rYHkQ
— Steven Ellis (@ste92lfc) April 1, 2017