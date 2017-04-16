Video: Former Man Utd man Bastian Schweinsteiger scores vs New England Revolution

Posted by - April 16, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United, MLS & US

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger continued his impressive start to life in Major League Soccer by opening the scoring for Chicago Fire in their 3-0 win over New England Revolution yesterday.

The former Germany international found space between two Revolution defenders to break into the penalty area and fire a low, right-footed shot across goal and inside the far post.

Schweinsteiger, aged 32, now has two goals in his three games since quitting Old Trafford to make the move to the US.