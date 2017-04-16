Video: Former Man Utd man Bastian Schweinsteiger scores vs New England Revolution

BASTIAN 🚨
He scores his second of the year to put @ChicagoFire ahead. #CHIvNE https://t.co/jyyaJoITTx
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 15, 2017
Ex-Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger continued his impressive start to life in Major League Soccer by opening the scoring for Chicago Fire in their 3-0 win over New England Revolution yesterday.
The former Germany international found space between two Revolution defenders to break into the penalty area and fire a low, right-footed shot across goal and inside the far post.
Basti being Basti. #CHIvNE pic.twitter.com/BvuaqCuCDE
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 15, 2017
Schweinsteiger, aged 32, now has two goals in his three games since quitting Old Trafford to make the move to the US.