Video: Hector Bellerin booed by Arsenal fans at Crystal Palace

Postgame claps. Chambo well received, everyone else not so much. #CPFCvAFC #CRYARS pic.twitter.com/m3vJY6q8r9
— GoonersInUSA Podcast (@GoonersinUSA) April 10, 2017
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin was booed by his own fans after last night’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.
The video above shows the Gunners’ players acknowledging the travelling support at Selhurst Park yesterday evening.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fronted up by walking right across to the Arsenal fans and got a decent reception. Most of the other players barely dared venture near the stand, with Alexis Sanchez notably turning on his heels when he realised the sort of reception that was likely.
But it was as Bellerin attempted to approach the crowd that the boos become audible.
Fans who were in the stadium confirmed that was what happened.
Bellerin came over to the away fans, got booed, turned and walked away. Ox put his arm around him.
— Louise (@Lola_Lou16) April 10, 2017
Arsenal fans had earlier refused to give the ball to Bellerin and chanted You’re Not Fit To Wear The Shirt towards him.