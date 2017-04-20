Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Man Utd vs Anderlecht

Henrikh Mkhitaryan LOVES the Europa League!
That's his fifth goal in the competition. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b1C0YABamq
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Manchester United an early lead in this evening’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.
The Armenia international, who has been prolific in the competition this season, lashed the ball home after Marcus Rashford squared the ball for him on the edge of the penalty area.
Mkhitaryan’s goal gave United a 2-1 aggregate lead, but they were pegged back by their Belgian opponents and the tie is currently all square at 2-2.