Video: Highlights of Anderlecht 1-1 Man Utd

Manchester United bagged an important away goal in their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht, but left Belgium feeling disappointed with a 1-1 draw.
United had dominated the game and led 0-1 until five minutes from the end, when Leander Dendoncker headed in the equaliser.
Jesse Lingard had hit the post in the first-half, while Paul Pogba had a good opportunity to double United’s lead but was thwarted by Anderlecht keeper Ruben.
See both goals and all the highlights from the game in the video above.