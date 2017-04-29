Video: Injured Arsenal star in the gym

🔙🔛🔝 If you want it, work for it – it's as easy as that 👊🏽🏋🏻 #gym #sm20 pic.twitter.com/DKjZLzjXbk
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 27, 2017
Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has shared video footage of him working out in the gym as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.
The Germany international posted a bit of a motivational slogan alongside his video. It read: “If you want it, work for it – it’s as easy as that.”
Speaking at his press conference yesterday morning, manager Arsene Wenger revealed that Mustafi would be sidelined for another couple of weeks, so it is perhaps a place in the team to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley next month that he is targeting.