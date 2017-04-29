Video: Injured Arsenal star in the gym

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has shared video footage of him working out in the gym as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

The Germany international posted a bit of a motivational slogan alongside his video. It read: “If you want it, work for it – it’s as easy as that.”

Speaking at his press conference yesterday morning, manager Arsene Wenger revealed that Mustafi would be sidelined for another couple of weeks, so it is perhaps a place in the team to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley next month that he is targeting.