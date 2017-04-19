Video: Injured Man Utd defender does some hydrotherapy

Good day at the office and nice to finally be out of the brace 💪🏽 running on reduced weight to help strengthen the leg…🏃🏾🌊 #MUFC 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/W0k4cTleGA
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 18, 2017
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has stepped up his recovery from the injury he sustained while training with England last month.
The centre-back posted a video showing him jogging in a hydrotherapy pool as part of his rehabilitation. He indicated that yesterday was the first time he had been able to take his right leg out of a brace since suffering the injury.
Writing on Twitter, Smalling explained: “Good day at the office and nice to finally be out of the brace. Running on reduced weight to help strengthen the leg.”
Manager Jose Mourinho has previously revealed he expects Smalling to be sidelined until mid-May with the injury.