Video: Jose Mourinho says Sergio Aguero’s face looked as nice as ever after Marouane Fellaini headbutt

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took aim at Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in his post-match press conference after last night’s Manchester derby.
United were forced to play out the closing stages of the game with 10 men after midfielder Marouane Fellaini was sent-off for a headbutt on Aguero.
But Mourinho told reporters that the Argentine star’s face was looking as nice as ever after the incident, suggesting that Aguero had deliberately got Fellaini dismissed.
Click play to watch his press conference in full.