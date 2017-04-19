Video: Jose Mourinho and Sergio Romero’s press conference ahead of Man Utd vs Anderlecht

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and goalkeeper Sergio Romero held a pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of Thursday evening’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Anderlecht.
Mourinho praised Argentina international Romero, who is set to start the game and who he said is playing really well at the moment.
The United boss also provided a team news update. He confirmed that Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are still sidelined, but captain Wayne Rooney could be fit enough to make the bench.