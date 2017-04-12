Video: Jose Mourinho’s press conference ahead of Anderlecht vs Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was quizzed by reporters in Belgium this evening ahead of his side’s Europa League clash with Anderlecht.

The Red Devils face the Belgian side in Brussels in their quarter-final first leg on Thursday night.

In his pre-match press conference, Mourinho gave his assessment of tomorrow’s opponents, confirmed captain Wayne Rooney’s absence and outlined his ambitions for the remainder of the season.

He confirmed that United are continuing to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League and European silverware in the Europa League.