Video: Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave his reaction to today’s Merseyside derby win over Everton in his post-match press conference.
The Reds recorded a 3-1 victory against the Toffees in today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League at Anfield.
After a game that had some of the spice traditionally associated with the fixture, Klopp played down his touchline spat with opposite number Ronald Koeman. The pair remonstrated in their technical areas over some of the tackles that were flying in.
Click play to see Klopp’s press conference in full.