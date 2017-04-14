Video: Jurgen Klopp previews West Brom game

Manager Jurgen Klopp held a pre-match press conference at Melwood yesterday ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion.
The Reds boss provided a team news update, including that midfielder Adam Lallana is out of action until May with his thigh injury. Captain Jordan Henderson is also out of the game against the Baggies.
Klopp spoke about this week’s bomb attack on his former team Borussia Dortmund, which he said had “shocked” him.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.