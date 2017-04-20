Video: Jurgen Klopp rules out bid for Man City’s Joe Hart

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will not be making a bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer.
The Reds are one of a number of clubs to have been touted to make an attempt to sign the England international when the next transfer window opens.
But speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace, Klopp denied that Hart is a target.
The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Italian side Torino and does not appear to have a future at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola.