Video: Jurgen Klopp sickened by Bournemouth equaliser

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters he was sickened by his team conceding a late equaliser in last night’s Premier League game against Bournemouth.
The Reds had fallen behind at Anfield, but fought back into a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi.
They seemed to be heading for all three points until Josh King popped up with an 87th-minute leveller.
Klopp made no attempt to hide his disappointment in his post-match press conference.
