Video: Klopp says Sadio Mane’s season could be over ahead of Bournemouth game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that forward Sadio Mane could be out for the rest of the season.
The German boss was speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game against Bournemouth.
Mane was forced off during last weekend’s Merseyside derby win over Everton. Klopp said the club’s medical staff are waiting for the swelling on his knee to go down before they can fully assess the injury, but admitted the pact attacker could be out for the remainder of the current campaign.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.