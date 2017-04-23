Video: Kurt Zouma’s stunned reaction to Nemanja Matic’s goal vs Spurs

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic produced an incredible strike to score his side’s fourth goal in yesterday’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Serbian is not usually renowned for his goalscoring, and nobody was more surprised about the goal than his team-mate Kurt Zouma.

Zouma was among the substitutes and was visibly shocked when Matic’s long-range effort found the top corner of Hugo Lloris’ goal.

You can see his reaction in the video above.