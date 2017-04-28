Video: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Watford game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been previewing Monday night’s Premier League encounter with Watford.
The Reds travel to Vicarage Road to face Walter Mazzarri’s Hornets.
Klopp looked ahead to the game at his pre-match press conference at Melwood earlier today.
The German boss also spoke about the new contract signed by defender Dejan Lovren. He acknowledged that many of the club’s supporters had been calling for the Croatian to be sold, not tied down to a new long-term deal, after his performance against Crystal Palace last weekend.
Click play to watch Klopp’s press conference in full.