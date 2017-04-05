Video: Luke Shaw ‘used my brain’ during Everton game, claims Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims Luke Shaw was using “his body with my brain” during last night’s 1-1 draw with Everton.
After his unexpected inclusion among the substitutes just days after being publicly slated by Mourinho, Shaw came off the bench in the second half.
His manager indicated that he had talked him through the game and said Shaw needs to develop his football brain.
Mourinho told his post-match press conference: “He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him.
“He has to change his football brain.
“We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities but he cannot play with my brain.
“He must accelerate the process. Twenty-one is old enough to have a better understanding. He has a future here but Manchester United cannot wait.”
Shaw was making just his 16th appearance of the season.