Video: Man Utd reminisce about their last Thursday night meeting with Man City

April 27, 2017

Manchester United appear to be looking for good omens ahead of this evening’s derby clash with Manchester City.

The Red Devils’ official Twitter account posted a video recalling the last time they had face City on a Thursday.

That game was played at Old Trafford on Thursday, November 10, 1994, and United recorded a 5-0 win over their neighbours. Goals from Eric Cantona, Mark Hughes and an Andrei Kanchelskis hat-trick gave United the bragging rights on that occasion.