Video: Man Utd reminisce about their last Thursday night meeting with Man City

Here's what happened last time we faced Manchester City on a Thursday… pic.twitter.com/gKM5TZ0hgn
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2017
Manchester United appear to be looking for good omens ahead of this evening’s derby clash with Manchester City.
The Red Devils’ official Twitter account posted a video recalling the last time they had face City on a Thursday.
That game was played at Old Trafford on Thursday, November 10, 1994, and United recorded a 5-0 win over their neighbours. Goals from Eric Cantona, Mark Hughes and an Andrei Kanchelskis hat-trick gave United the bragging rights on that occasion.