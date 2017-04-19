Video: Man Utd training ahead of Anderlecht game

Manchester United’s players trained at their Carrington training ground earlier today as they prepare to face Anderlecht in tomorrow’s Europa League quarter-final second leg at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils did not strain themselves too much while the cameras were rolling, so there was some very relaxed footage emerging.

Fit-again skipper Wayne Rooney and Henrikh Mkhitaryan can be seen ambling round the training pitch, Marcos Rojo pinched a ball from David De Gea, while Daley Blind and Marcus Rashford partook in some languid ball juggling.